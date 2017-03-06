Former Greensboro Police Officer Charged With Theft of Riding Lawn Mowers

GREENSBORO, NC -- Reidsville Police arrested a former Greensboro Police officer in connection with a larceny that happened while he was employed by Greensboro Police.

The investigation dates back to August 2016. Reidsville Police got a call that someone broke into Scott’s Tractor, on Freeway Dr. on August 22. Police say someone stole three John Deere and five Bob Cat zero-turn riding lawn mowers, worth a total of $44,035.75.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office contacted Reidsville Police Department after they recovered one of the lawn mowers stolen from Scott’s Tractor. During the investigation, officers discovered that one of the suspects, William White, 32, of Pleasant Garden, was an officer with the Greensboro Police Department.

Reidsville Police contacted the State Bureau of Investigation to assist detectives on the case. Detectives later learned of other similar incidents in Forsyth County and Burlington.

Today, Reidsville Police arrested White. They charged him with possession of stolen property and obtaining property by false pretense, both felony offenses, in connection with the break-in and larceny at Scott’s Tractor. Greensboro Police say White has been terminated, effective today. He had been on the force since May 2010 and was part of the patrol division.

Police say because the investigation involved multiple jurisdictions, the Alamance County district attorney is handling the entire case. So Reidsville Police processed White, then transported him to the Alamance County Detention Center.

Bond and court information are unknown at this time.

Reidsville Police say White's arrest is the result of a thorough investigation and collaboration between all agencies and the State Bureau of Investigation.

This is still an open investigation and Reidsville Police urges anyone with any information to call Sgt. W. Hampshire at 336-347-2357, SBI Special Agent D. Denny at 336-256-1362, or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

