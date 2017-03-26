Former NC County Clerk Accused Of Helping Man Hide DWI Charges

Studio shot of glass of whisky, car keys and handcuffs (Photo: Vstock LLC)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A former county clerk in North Carolina's capital is accused of changing state records to delete a man's drunken driving charges.



The News & Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2mAjNdp ) 50-year-old Tony Richardson of Angier and 45-year-old Teresa Holiday of Smithfield are charged with accessing government computers to defraud, altering court documents and obstructing justice. All are felonies.



Prosecutor Lorrin Freeman said Friday that Holiday resigned before the scheme was discovered and is cooperating.



Indictments accuse the two of using a computer in the clerk's office in 2014 and 2015 to falsely show Richardson had been found not guilty of one driving while impaired charge and that another had been dismissed.



The latter case was actually dismissed Tuesday after prosecutors could not find the original paperwork.



It's unclear if the two have attorneys.

