Former Rockingham Co. DA Pleads Guilty In Court

Craig Blitzer, Rockingham County DA resigns (Photo: Custom)

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. -- Former Rockingham County District Attorney, Craig Blitzer pleaded guilty to misdemeanor Failure to Discharge Duties of His Office in Wake County Superior Court.

Read: Rockingham DA Craig Blitzer Resigns After SBI Probe

Blitzer also agreed to pay back the state $48,000 which will go to the judicial department.

Read: Caswell Co. DA At Center Of Wife Job Swap Allegations Resigns

Recently Blitzer and former Person/Caswell County District Attorney, Wallace Bradsher were indicted in a wife-swapping case. The former prosecutors are accused of hiring each other's wives and allowing them to collect substantial salaries for little work.

Read: SBI Raids Rockingham County DA's Office

The SBI began investigating last summer after a former employee of Bradsher filed a lawsuit. In the lawsuit, the former employee claims she was fired after notifying the SBI about the hirings.



►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wfmy.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WFMY-TV