Forsyth County Man Accused of Biting Girlfriend

Scott Moore, left, and Tasha Perrell

LEXINGTON — A Tobaccoville couple each got assault charges Sunday after they fought at a friend's house in Lexington.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office were told Scott Moore bit his girlfriend on the nose before she slapped him in the face outside the home. Both were arrested when deputies responded to W. Center St. Ext. on an assault call.

Moore's girlfriend, Tasha Perrell, says Scott bit her while they were at a friend's house. Perrell slapped Moore while deputies were investigating. Moore was charged with Assault on a Female while Perrell got Misdemeanor Assault.

Both Moore and Perrell are scheduled for District Criminal Court in Lexington on Monday, Feb. 6, at 9 a.m.

