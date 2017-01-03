WFMY
Close

Forsyth County Man Accused of Biting Girlfriend

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 11:36 AM. EST January 03, 2017

LEXINGTON — A Tobaccoville couple each got assault charges Sunday after they fought at a friend's house in Lexington.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office were told Scott Moore bit his girlfriend on the nose before she slapped him in the face outside the home. Both were arrested when deputies responded to W. Center St. Ext. on an assault call.

Moore's girlfriend, Tasha Perrell, says Scott bit her while they were at a friend's house. Perrell slapped Moore while deputies were investigating. Moore was charged with Assault on a Female while Perrell got Misdemeanor Assault.

Both Moore and Perrell are scheduled for District Criminal Court in Lexington on Monday, Feb. 6, at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2016 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories