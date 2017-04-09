Forsyth Judge Rejects Guilty Plea From Man Accused Of Stabbing Girlfriend 40 Times

Judge holding gavel, close-up (Photo: Tetra Images)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A Forsyth County judge has rejected the guilty plea of a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend nearly 40 times, saying he's concerned about the man's mental competency.



The Winston-Salem Journal reports Superior Court Judge David Hall stopped Friday's hearing for 55-year-old Ferjus Bernard Moore, saying he couldn't accept Moore's guilty plea to second-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Cheryl Annise Bethea.



During questioning from Hall, Moore consulted with either a psychiatrist or one of his attorneys to get clarification of what Hall was asking. When the judge asked Moore to describe the crime he was accused of committing on Aug. 25, 2014, Moore responded, "I forgot."



Hall ordered Moore to get a mental competency evaluation at Central Regional Hospital. That could take up to two months.

