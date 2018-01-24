Fort Bragg Soldier Charged With Murdering Woman At Myrtle Beach Motel

Fort Bragg soldier charged with murder. Pic. Courtesy: WBTW

MYRTLE BEACH, SC -- A Fort Bragg soldier is charged in connection with murdering a woman whose body was found in a motel room in Myrtle Beach.

Police said the woman’s body was found early Monday at the Beachcomber Oceanfront Inn located on South Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

Investigators said Colee Muirhead was found shot to death inside the room.

Chandler Ari Dunmeyer who’s a Fort Bragg soldier has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Police said they discovered text messages between the two about meeting up and exchanging money at the motel.

According to WBTW, documents revealed Dunmeyer withdrew the money from his bank account and surveillance footage later showed him driving a motorcycle up to the motel and entering the room. It also showed him leaving and no one entering the room until the body was found.

The 82nd Airborne Division’s public affairs office released the following statement:

“We can confirm Chandler Ari Dunmeyer is a soldier at Ft. Bragg. The 82nd airborne division is cooperating with civilian authorities on the matter.”

Myrtle Beach police say officials at Fort Bragg and the Fayetteville Police Department assisted in the investigation.

