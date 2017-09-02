Four People Face Charges For Torturing 10-Year-Old Girl: Police

From left to right: Gary Bubis Jr., 37, brandy shaver, 18, and Shawn Whaley, 23 (Photo: Oswego County Sheriff's Office)

ALBION, NY - Four people are being charged after torturing a 10-year-old girl for months at their home in upstate New York.

According to Syracuse.com, Oswego County Sheriff's Office investigators say the abuse started in April, when the roommates of the girl's mother began beating the child.

She was forced to spend time running outside with a weighted backpack and dragged behind a car tied to a rope when she didn't run fast enough deputies say. She would also hit with the car as punishment for running too slowly.

Existing on one meal a day that was drenched in hot sauce, the child was deprived of water and not allowed to bathe or use the bathroom.

Deputies say the girl was often left home alone for hours, with adults leaving the home at midnight and not returning until 4 a.m..

The girl escaped Wednesday when she told a neighbor about the ongoing abuse.

A second victim who was 3-years-old, was suffering from burns after Bubis stuck the child's hands in boiling water.

Gary Bubis Jr., 37, Shawn Whaley, 23, and Brandy Shaver, 18, have been charged with second-degree assault. All three were brought to Oswergo County Jail on $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond.

The child's mother, Leslieann Raeder, 34, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and was released on a appearance ticket.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators believe more charges are pending.

