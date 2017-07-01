Four Shot During Neighborhood Fight In Winston-Salem

Close-Up Of Cordon Tape At Crime Scene (Photo: Sergio Da Costa / EyeEm)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Four people were shot Saturday morning during a neighborhood fight, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers said they responded to 2824 and 2830 Patia Street after they heard about a shooting. When they got to the scenes they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Candice Venable, 29, Dalton Valentine, 24, Jamie Blackmon, 29, William Ruth III, 27, all have non life-threatening injuries.

Police said their gunshot wounds range from the upper chest to the foot, leg and bicep.

During a preliminary investigation police said the shooting started over a neighborhood fight, and shots were fired at both locations.

This investigation is still on-going.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact our department at 336 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336 727-2800.

Copyright 2017 WFMY