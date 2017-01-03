Fraud Hotline To Report Misuse Of Food Stamps And Other Programs

Pres. Obama will sign the Farm Bill into law Friday. It will cut out direct government funding to farmers and cut the Food Stamp program by one percent a year. (Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images)

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- Rockingham County wants to stop fraud when it comes to misuse of public assistance programs.

That includes programs like Food Stamps, Medicaid, Work First, and Low Income Energy Assistance and Crisis Intervention (Fuel Assistance).

It’s all part of Rockingham County Department of Social Services’ Program Integrity that investigates misuse.

You can call to report someone who is:

Not reporting income

Receiving benefits in another county or state

Not correctly reporting who is living in their household

Buying food for someone else in exchange for money

Taking money from someone and giving them the card to buy food

You can report fraud by calling the Welfare Fraud Hotline at 336-394-0065/Toll Free: 1-855-348-0065

