Gibsonville Drug Dealer Arrested Thanks To Multiple Complaints: Officials

Michael Levar Bagley (Photo: Custom)

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. -- An alleged drug dealer is now in jail thanks to multiple complaints.

The Alamance County Narcotics Team and Gibsonville Police Department says it received multiple complaints about drugs being sold from a home on Circle Drive.

According to a release, a confidential source also identified Michael Levar Bagley as the alleged dealer.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office pulled over Bagley during a traffic stop. Investigators found 14 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in the car.

A search warrant was also obtained on Bagley's home.

Bagley was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, two counts of simple possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked.

He was placed in the Alamance County Jail under a $15,000 secured bond.

Authorities say community involvement is important with these investigations. If you have a concern or problem in your neighborhood, please contact your local law enforcement. You can also call Alamance County-Wide Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.

Copyright 2017 WFMY