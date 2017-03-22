Gibsonville Police Investigate Shooting Into Occupied Dwelling

THINKSTOCK

GIBSONVILLE, NC -- Gibsonville Police are investigating after they say someone shot into a house with people inside.

Police chief Ron Parrish told WFMY News 2 a call about a shooting came in around 4:00am this morning. Police say they arrived to find someone fired several shots into a home on Minneola Street. Parrish said at least two people were inside the house at the time of the shooting, but no one was hurt.

Police closed roads in the area or several hours this morning as they processed the crime scene, but the roads have since re-opened.



While police say they have some leads they're following up on, they don't have anyone in custody.

If you have any information that could help solve the case, call Gibsonville Police at (336) 449-7926 or (336) 446-2017.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

The Good Morning Show

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

© 2017 WFMY-TV