Man Admits to Hitting 4-year-old After She Spilled Milk Near His Xbox

GILBERT, Ariz. - A 4-year-old girl is currently receiving “emergency and life-saving” care at a hospital after she was allegedly hit by a babysitter after spilling milk near his Xbox.

According to court paperwork, Gilbert police responded to a 911 call from the girl’s mom at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday. She said her daughter was unresponsive and not breathing.

Court documents show the girl has severe brain hemorrhaging along with bruising around her face and injuries to her back, hips and vaginal area.

Major Murry, 24, who according to court documents, often babysits the 4-year-old girl, told police he became angry over the milk.

Court paperwork also shows he told police he struck the girl in her back causing her to fall and hit her head.

Murry denied responsibility for the additional injuries found on the girl’s body. He was arrested child abuse.

