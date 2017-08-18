WFMY
Golden Retriever Digs Up $85k Of Heroin In Backyard

WFMY News 2 Digital/KOIN , WFMY 3:17 PM. EDT August 18, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A golden retriever found $85,000 worth of heroin after digging in his family’s backyard.

According to KOIN, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon said the 18-month-old dog named Kenyon found black tar heroin.

The dog’s owners thought it was a time capsule from previous tenants. But they soon discovered it was drugs.

The sheriff’s office awarded Kenyon with a ribbon and named him as an honorary narcotics K-9 for life.

