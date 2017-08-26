Gov. Cooper Announces Up To $20K Reward For Info In Quadruple Murder

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday that the State of North Carolina is offering up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whomever is responsible for the murders of two elderly couples that occurred Sunday in Enfield.

As of 2 p.m., the total reward being offered in the case is now $51,000, according to Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp.

Janice Harris, 72, James Harris, 88, James Whitley, 76, and Peggy Jo Whitley, 67, were all found shot to death inside the Harris’ home located at 980 Fishing Creek Road. The Whitley’s were visiting the home at the time of the shooting.

According to a press release from Cooper’s office, all four victims were shot multiple times through a glass door while the couples were playing cards.

Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp said that the bodies were discovered Monday morning when a family member went to check on relatives.

Some items of value had been taken from the home, prompting authorities to suspect a robbery but investigators have not said what was taken.

The first reward offered was a few thousand dollars and has since grown to $30,000 thanks to private donations.

The SBI, ATF and surrounding law enforcement are assisting the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

WNCN