Greensboro Club Suspended From Serving Alcohol After String Of Police Calls

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro club has been banned from serving alcohol after a shooting.

The ABC Commission has suspended Bukanas Lounge’s alcohol permits. It comes following a shooting at the club on July 23 that resulted in serious injuries to someone at the club.

However, the club on West Market Street in Greensboro has had numerous service calls related to stabbings, shootings, fights, accident injuries, drug, firearm and alcoholic beverage violations. The ABC Commission said there have been at least 40 such calls since April 8, 2017.

The suspension will remain in place until the case is heard by the Office of Administrative Hearings.

