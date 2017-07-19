Greensboro Great Stops Robbed Three Times This Month

Pointed gun (Photo: Blake Little, (c) Blake Little)

GREENSBORO, NC - A Greensboro business is struggling after going through its third robbery in just one month.

Greensboro Police Officer's were dispatched to the Great Stops at 5412 West Market Street after hearing about an armed robbery.

Three men wearing masks came to the store demanding money, and police said one had a gun. After getting an undisclosed amount of money the men ran westbound on West Market Street.

The first time the Great Stops was robbed this month was July 6 when a man walked into the store with a handgun, took cash, and ran.

The next robbery was two days later on July 8 when two men came into the store, one of them having a gun. They also took cash and ran.

In all three incidents there have been no injuries. WFMY News 2 is reaching out to Great Stops to see if the gas station is taking any extra steps to prevent another robbery.

