GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro man accused of robbing 10 businesses has been arrested in Virginia for allegedly stealing a car.

Police say Darryl Jermaine Watkins faces ten counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the robberies over the past three months.

The robberies happened at various grocery and convenience stores across Greensboro.

Watkins was arrested in Alexandria, VA on August 13 after officers there found a vehicle stolen from a parking lot in Greensboro.

Detectives tied Watkins to the vehicle theft, which connected him to the string of robberies.

Watkins also faces two counts of motor vehicle theft, one for the August 12 crime and another from June 24 from the same parking lot.

No one was hurt in any of the crimes.

Watkins is in jail with no bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center in Virginia.

