Greensboro Man Wanted For Trafficking Cocaine: Deputies

Gary Lynn McMasters Photo: Randolph County Sheriff's Office

RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC - The Randolph County Sheriff's office is looking for a man they believe was helping traffic large amounts of cocaine in the area.

Gary Lynn McMcasters is being charged with Conspiracy to Traffic in Cocaine. Deputies believe he was involved in a large drug trafficking case in April.

If you have any information on where McMasters may be, please contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6699 or Crimestoppers at 336-672-7463.

