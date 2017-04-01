Greensboro Men Charged With Human Trafficking

(Photo: WBTW, Custom)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Two men from Greensboro have been arrested and charged with Human Trafficking.

Myrtle Beach Police arrested Willie Lacy, 26, and David Ward, 24, according to WBTW.

Police started investigating after learning that a missing juvenile was possibly in the Myrtle Beach area. Through the investigation, officers learned that an ad existed on Backpage about the juvenile. Backpage is a site similar to Craigslist.

Officers believe the juvenile victim was being coerced to engage in sexual acts.

Myrtle Beach police continue to investigate.

The victim’s name is not being released because they are a juvenile.

