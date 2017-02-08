Greensboro Mother of Three Brutally Murdered
Renata Marshall was found shot to death in her home off of N. Spring RD in Greensboro. Family and friends gathered to celebrated her life and raise money for her three children on what would have been her 37th birthday.
WFMY 6:37 PM. EST February 08, 2017
