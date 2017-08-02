Greensboro Murder Suspect Found Dead In SC Motel: Police

Trevorn Daqwain Pinckney

GREENSBORO, NC - A Greensboro man wanted for killing two men and seriously hurting another was found dead in a South Carolina Motel on Tuesday.

The South Carolina Medical Examiner's Office said Trevorn Daqwain Pinckney, 23, killed himself in the Columbia motel.

Pinckney had multiple warrants out for his arrest including: two counts of First Degree Murder, and one count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.

According to Greensboro Police, Pinckney was accused of shooting and killing Tony Steven Martin, 27, and LaTony McCants, 26, on the 2300 block of Juliet Place on July 29.

Officers also said they later found Quintis Mickel severley injured. Police said he is still in ciritcal condition

Police Cief Wayne Scott made the following statement about the amount of killings in Greensboro this year so far:

"So many families have been devastated by this series of deaths. “We are losing too many young people to violence. It has got to stop. Please let’s resolve differences in peaceful ways. Violence does not solve the problem: it only creates new ones.”

