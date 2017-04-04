Greensboro Police Looking For Driver Who Hit Teen On Bike

(Photo: Allman, Megan, Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro Police are looking for a man accused of hitting a teen on a bike with his pick-up truck.

Police say the accident happened Monday evening around 5 p.m. at the intersection of W. Florida Street and S. Elm-Eugene Street.

According to a release, the 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Investigators say the boy rode his bike across the roadway without yielding to oncoming traffic and was hit by a utility trailer being hauled by the pick-up truck.

Police got body camera photos of the suspect while at the scene, but they say he left before being identified.

According to Public Information Officer Susan Danielsen, the man was not considered relevant to police when they arrived at the accident - he just looked like a bystander. She says it wasn't until after he'd left the scene that witnesses identified him as the driver.

Police are calling this a hit and run.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Copyright 2017 WFMY