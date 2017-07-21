Greensboro Police: Man Stole Laptops From Medical Facilities

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

GREENSBORO, NC -- Police are looking for a man they say broke into several medical facilities over the last few months.

Officers say he stole laptops and other electronic devices from a facility on North Church Street and Yanceyville Road.

The Greensboro Police Department says video surveillance shows the man either kicking in the back door or forcing it open. They say he is not an employee at either facility. Both facilities have heightened security measures since the break-ins.

Officers say the information on the laptops are encrypted. No patient information has been compromised.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls are anonymous.

