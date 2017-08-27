Greensboro Police Shot At While Serving Narcotics Search Warrant

Virgil Lee Ireland and Deonta Duran Staton (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro Police Officers were shot at while serving a search warrant at an apartment on Beck Street Friday, according to a release from the department.

Officers conducted a high-risk entry at the apartment to search for drugs. The warrant was granted after a Crime Stoppers tip indicated drugs were possibly being sold there.

As officers entered the home, they were shot at, according to the release. No officer was hurt and police did not return fire.

Three people were arrested.

Virgil Lee Ireland was arrested on several charges including three counts of assault with a deadly weapon against a law enforcement officer.

Dennise Michelle Breeze faces multiple drug charges including trafficking heroin.

Deonta Duran Staton was charged with possession with intent to sell or distribute cocaine.

Police seized two guns, 17 grams of heroin, three grams of powder MDMA, 294 grams of crack cocaine, over 2,300 grams of marijuana, and over $2,000 in cash.

Police say Beck Street is one of the city's six hotspot areas, meaning it has a higher amount of victims compared to other areas of the city.

The .15 mile looping road has also been the scene of two homicides since 2015.

In Dec. 2016, the rising crime rate throughout the city caused Greensboro Police to increase patrols in areas like Beck Street.

Since last year, violent crime in the Beck Street area has dropped 7-percent.

