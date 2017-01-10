Greensboro Police: Teenager Likely Dragged By Car For One Block

GREENSBORO, N.C. - A teenager is in critical condition after he was hit by a car. The driver didn't bother to stick around to see if he was alright.

The hit-and-run happened near the intersection of Hewitt and Cranbook Streets around 1:00 Monday morning.

Greensboro Police say whoever hit the 17-year-old likely dragged him for about a block. The teenager is in the hospital with life threatening injuries.

At this point, police say it's critical they get help from the public to figure out who is responsible.

"Anybody [who] has any information at all that you feel like may or may not be relevant, we ask that you pass that information along cause that may be the piece of information that can lead us to locating the suspect vehicle," said Office J. Cozart.

Police found some evidence on scene that leads them to believe the suspect car is grey or silver. They say the car would have heavy damage to the front end.

If you have any information, call police or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

