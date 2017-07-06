GREENSBORO, N.C.-- Police in Greensboro are rerouting traffic in the 3000 block of East Wendover and evacuating some houses, due to a standoff.

Officers have been on the scene since around 3:06pm Thursday.

Investigators confirm the standoff involves a husband, who is armed. The man's wife has been allowed to leave the house.

They say there are no other family members inside the house.

Police are evacuating some houses in the area.

