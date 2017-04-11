Grimsley High Teacher Accused Of Inappropriately Touching Student: Police

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Grimsley High School teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student.

Greensboro Police say 40-year-old Jeffery Allen Guffey turned himself in on Tuesday after learning about warrants for his arrest.

Guffey faces two charges of Indecent Liberties with a Student. According to a release, Guffey was a health trainer and athletic trainer at the high school at the time of the incidents. He resigned on April 6, according to Guilford County Schools spokesperson Nora Murray.

Police say the investigation started when school administrators contacted the School Resource Officer about the incidents on March 28.

The name of the student is not being released.

Guffey has been released from the Guilford County Jail on a $5,000 secured bond.

