Grinches Caught Selling Stolen Christmas Decorations: Surry Co. Deputies

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 8:03 PM. EST November 07, 2017

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- Surry County sheriff's deputies say they caught a couple of grinches who tried to sell them stolen Christmas decorations. 

Deputies say Michael Jason Cummings and Jessica Elaine Cummings are accused of stealing $1,000 worth of decorations from a home in the Shoals Community. The decorations included collectibles and heirlooms. 

Deputies set up a sting by meeting the couple to buy the stolen decor. 

Michael Cummings was charged with 1 count of felony obtaining property by false pretense and 1 count of larceny. 

Jessica Cummings was charged with 2 counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense and 1 count of larceny. 

Both were released from jail after meeting bond. 

