Grinches Caught Selling Stolen Christmas Decorations: Surry Co. Deputies

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- Surry County sheriff's deputies say they caught a couple of grinches who tried to sell them stolen Christmas decorations.
Deputies say Michael Jason Cummings and Jessica Elaine Cummings are accused of stealing $1,000 worth of decorations from a home in the Shoals Community. The decorations included collectibles and heirlooms.
Deputies set up a sting by meeting the couple to buy the stolen decor.
Michael Cummings was charged with 1 count of felony obtaining property by false pretense and 1 count of larceny.
Jessica Cummings was charged with 2 counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense and 1 count of larceny.
Both were released from jail after meeting bond.
