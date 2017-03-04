Groom Admits Raping, Beating Woman Hours Before Marrying Pregnant Fiancee'

Groom (Getty Images)

(NEWSER) – A UK woman was almost in sight of her front door in east London when Derry McCann pulled her into the bushes at Victoria Park, raped her for two hours—and then left to go get married later that day.

McCann, 28, acknowledged what prosecutors called a "sustained and systematic" attack in the wee hours of Jan. 13 in a guilty plea Thursday. Police suspect he initially stalked another woman but lost sight of her and homed in on another target, per the BBC.

A prosecutor described how he played "mind games" with his 24-year-old victim, asking her what she thought he would do next, as he beat and raped her. He then snapped photos of her, told her she was lucky he didn't record the rape, stole her phone, and took off, prosecutors said. Hours later he married his pregnant partner.

"This was a terrifying, violent, and prolonged attack ... committed by a man intent on inflicting fear and psychological suffering," a prosecutor said.

Yet a judge had predicted it. In 2006, McCann was sentenced to life (with a recommended minimum of 9 years) for the rape of another woman in a park. The judge described the attack as a "clinical enactment of a catalogue of sexual desires" that amounted to "torture" and said there was a "very substantial risk" McCann would re-offend, report the Sun and Telegraph.

McCann was eventually released from prison in 2015 and some are now calling for a public inquiry into his case. He is due to be sentenced in the latest case on April 28. He again faces life for three counts of rape, one count of assault, and one count of robbery. (Canada just released a rapist with up to 1,000 victims.)

