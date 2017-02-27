Guilford Co. Sheriff's Deputy Shot In Browns Summit, Suspect Barricaded

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. -- A Guilford County Sheriff’s Deputy has been shot following a domestic call to a house in Browns Summit.
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was shot twice with wounds to his shoulder and thigh.
Investigators said they received a 911 hang up call from a house on Brookledge Court. Once they arrived a woman came out of the house with a gunshot wound to her foot.
That’s when the gunman inside the house shot at the deputy. The deputy shot back at the gunman inside the house. Investigators said the man inside the house was wearing a protective vest as well as the deputy.
The Sheriff’s Office said it has been in stand-off with the man inside the house. Law enforcement officers have evacuated homes in the area. They do believe the suspect has other weapons inside the house.
The deputy is in surgery at this time. The Sheriff’s Office said they believe the deputy’s injuries are non-life threatening.
The Sheriff’s Office said it has had 13 calls since 2010 to the house on Brookledge Court.
