Gunman Tried To Kidnap 2 Women Jogging: Charlotte Police

Detectives with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department are asking the public for help finding a suspect who approached and threatened two women Tuesday morning. (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Detectives with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department are asking the public for help finding a suspect who approached and threatened two women Tuesday morning.

A female victim says she was on a run around 7:45 a.m. on the 15000 block of York Road near Lake Wylie when a car pulled up next to her.

The victim told officers that the driver pointed a firearm at her and demanded she get in the car. The woman was able to run away and call 911. About an hour later, CMPD says the same suspect approached another female jogger on the 5900 block of Dixie River Road, about nine miles away from the first incident.

The suspect again pointed a firearm and told the woman to get in the car. The victim says she was able to flag down a nearby passerby who called 911. Neither victim was injured, CMPD said.

The suspect is described as a light skinned Hispanic male, around 20 to 30 years old. He has straight black hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt. According to CMPD, the suspect was driving a tan or gold 1999 Mercedes Benz with North Carolina license plates EJA1151. The car was reported stolen on July 1.

During a press conference, CMPD said after a 911 called gave them a tip, they were able to identify and find the suspect's car, however, they have not yet found the suspect.

"The suspect is considered armed and dangerous," authorities said.

Around 11:30 a.m. the trails at the U.S. National Whitewater Center were shut down while authorities searched for the armed suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

© 2017 WCNC.COM