WFMY
Close

Guns Found In Wooded Area Near East Forsyth High School

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 5:52 PM. EST February 02, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police say guns found in a wooded area near East Forsyth High School prompted a lockdown at the school Thursday afternoon. 

Winston-Salem Police say officers were investigating a break-in at a home on Hastings Lane. Officers say they found firearms that had been stolen from the home in a nearby wooded area. 

A police canine began to lead officers into a portion of the East Forsyth High School campus. The school was placed on lockdown just to be safe. 

Investigators connected two teenagers to the break-in. They have been charged with Felonious Breaking and Entering and Larceny of a Firearm. 

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store and the WFMY News 2 Weather App which is also free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

2 Wants To Know Investigations

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories