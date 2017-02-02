Guns Found In Wooded Area Near East Forsyth High School

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police say guns found in a wooded area near East Forsyth High School prompted a lockdown at the school Thursday afternoon.

Winston-Salem Police say officers were investigating a break-in at a home on Hastings Lane. Officers say they found firearms that had been stolen from the home in a nearby wooded area.

A police canine began to lead officers into a portion of the East Forsyth High School campus. The school was placed on lockdown just to be safe.

Investigators connected two teenagers to the break-in. They have been charged with Felonious Breaking and Entering and Larceny of a Firearm.

