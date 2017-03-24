Guns Stolen From Unlocked Cars Still A Problem In Danville: Police

(Photo: Craig Berg / EyeEm, Custom)

DANVILLE, N.C. -- Danville Police say guns being stolen from unlocked cars is still a serious problem.

The department is urging gun owners to secure their weapons at all times.

Police Chief Philip Broadfoot says the number of guns stolen from cars has gone up recently.

In 2015, 29 of the 92 firearms reported stolen were stolen from vehicles. Last year, 49 of the 115 firearms reported stolen were taken from vehicles.

So far this year, 17 of the 24 firearms reported stolen have been stolen from vehicles.

Chief Broadfoot says thieves are starting to targeting these unlocked cars in the Westover Drive area.

So it's important for gun owners to be smart.

“Citizens can help us by not leaving their firearms in unlocked vehicles,” says Chief Broadfoot. “If you have to leave it in the vehicle, place it in a locked box in the trunk.”

