Half-Million Dollar Bonds For Men Accused Of Mebane Home Invasion

MEBANE, N.C. -- Two men suspected of burglarizing a home in Mebane are now in jail on half-a-million dollar bonds each.
James Alexander Booker-Long and Maurice Jamar Miles were both charged with Felony Burglary and Felony Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.
The Caswell County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a home invasion in progress on Hightower's Road on Wednesday.
Deputies say a man ran into the woods while another man sped off in a gray car.
Deputies chased the suspect's car into Orange County where the driver lost control of the car on Efland-Cedar Grove Road.
The driver was arrested after a foot chase, according to a release. Back at the scene, a deputy K9 found the other suspect walking on Gunn Poole road.
Miles was also charged with Felony Speeding to Elude Arrest.
