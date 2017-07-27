Half-Million Dollar Bonds For Men Accused Of Mebane Home Invasion

James Booker-Long and Maurice Miles (Photo: Custom)

MEBANE, N.C. -- Two men suspected of burglarizing a home in Mebane are now in jail on half-a-million dollar bonds each.

James Alexander Booker-Long and Maurice Jamar Miles were both charged with Felony Burglary and Felony Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

The Caswell County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a home invasion in progress on Hightower's Road on Wednesday.

Deputies say a man ran into the woods while another man sped off in a gray car.

Deputies chased the suspect's car into Orange County where the driver lost control of the car on Efland-Cedar Grove Road.

The driver was arrested after a foot chase, according to a release. Back at the scene, a deputy K9 found the other suspect walking on Gunn Poole road.

Miles was also charged with Felony Speeding to Elude Arrest.

