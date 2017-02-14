Have You Seen These Men?

BURLINGTON, NC -- Burlington Police are looking for two men in connection with a robbery that happened overnight.

Police say the men entered Sam's Mini-Mart on Rauhut Street just after 1:00am. The business owners reported the men displayed guns and stole an undisclosed amount of cash before running out and getting into a black vehicle. No one was injured during the incident.

Surveillance video caught the suspects on camera. They're described as about 6 feet tall with thin builds and each wearing hooded sweatshirts with something white covering the lower part of their faces.

Anyone with information concerning this crime is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3503. For anonymous methods to leave information, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.

