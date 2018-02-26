Heather Locklear Arrested For Domestic Violence: Police

A mug shot of Heather Locklear in February 2018. Pic. Courtesy: VENTURA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPT.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Police say actress Heather Locklear has been arrested for investigation of domestic violence and fighting with sheriff's deputies. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office website says the 56-year-old actress was arrested Sunday night.

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff's department told ET that Locklear assaulted her live-in boyfriend, saying, "Yesterday at about 10 p.m., our deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. When they arrived, Ms. Locklear was uncooperative with the deputies and actually battered three of our deputies. We initiated an investigation, which revealed that she had actually battered a boyfriend at the residence prior to our arrival. She was arrested for 1 count felony domestic violence and 3 counts misdemeanor battery on a police officer."

The spokesperson added that Locklear claimed she was injured before they arrived, but police "did not see any evidence of it."

"Out of an abundance for caution, she was transported to a local hospital where she was evaluated prior to being booked into jail," said the spokesperson. "She posted $20,000 dollar bail and was released."

The former "Melrose Place" star has been released and is due in court on March 13.

The AP left a voicemail seeking comment from the actress' publicist.

Locklear was arrested in 2008 on suspicion of driving under the influence, and in 2010, she was arrested for a hit-and-run. In January 2012, a source told ET that Locklear's sister called 911 after the actress was allegedly doing drugs and alcohol and "out of control." According to the source, the actress had been in and out of rehab for years.

