High Point Police Investigating Homicide at Motel 6

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Police are investigating a homicide that happened at a Motel 6 early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called the Motel 6 on SW Cloverleaf Place around 6:45 a.m.

READ ALSO: Woman Killed In High Point Shooting

Police say the victim was transported to Baptist Hospital where they later died. Police have not said how the person died.

Later in the day - in a separate investigation - High Point Police say a woman was shot and killed in front of her home on Langford Avenue.

Police have not identified suspects in either case.

Copyright 2017 WFMY