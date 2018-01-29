High Point Police Looking For Woman Stealing From Elderly

HIGH POINT, NC -- High Point Police say a woman has been preying on elderly grocery shoppers.

Police say the woman has stolen from at least three women, stealing their wallets from their purses as they shop. The thefts all happened at the Harris Teeter on Skeet Club Road on December 28, 2017, January 9 2018, and January 24, 2018.

Police say the victims were 74, 87, and 72 years old.

If you've seen the woman in these surveillance pictures, contact High Point Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.

Copyright 2017 WFMY