High Point Police Make Arrest In Motel 6 Murder

HIGH POINT, NC -- After a week of violence that included nine shootings in two days, two of which were fatal, High Point Police have arrested two men in connection with one of the shooting deaths.

Police say Brandon Tyler Burrow was shot at Motel 6 on SW Cloverleaf in High Point at around 6:45 am on Tuesday, March 21. He died later that same day. Police used the hotel’s video surveillance cameras to identify the suspects.

PREVIOUS STORY: 18-Year-Old Shot, Killed at Motel 6 in High Point

High Point Police arrested 41-year-old Billy Wade Ingram, Jr., of High Point, and charged him with murder.

The US Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 35-year-old Brian O’Neal Davis, of High Point, on warrants for murder. Davis also was served with several other drug-related warrants unrelated to the murder.

Both men are in custody of the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

Police are still investigating this incident and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000, or text ‘CASHTIPS’ to 274637.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

The Good Morning Show

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

© 2017 WFMY-TV