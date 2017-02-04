High Point Police: Man on Heroin Caused Car Crash

Drug syringe and cooked heroin on spoon (Photo: Getty Images )

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A man on heroin caused a crash in High Point Saturday afternoon, according to High Point Police.

The crash happened on Greensboro Road near the I-74 off-ramp. Police say Taylor James Parker was driving west on Greensboro Road when he failed to stop at a red light and slammed into a car coming off of the interstate.

Parker was taken to the hospital while the driver of the car police say he hit was treated on scene.

According to the arrest report, officers say a hypodermic needle was on Parker's passenger seat in plain view. The report says while at the hospital, Parker admitted to having heroin in his system.

He is charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While Impaired, Failure to Stop at a Red Light and Failure to Wear a Seat Belt.

