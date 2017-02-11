WFMY
Close

High Point Police Respond to Incident on Main Street

WFMY 3:37 PM. EST February 11, 2017

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point Police responded to an incident on South Main Street Saturday afternoon.

At least a dozen police officers are outside the United Auto Inc., an auto sales and service station. A WFMY News 2 photographer on scene says the business and a building next door have caution tape around them. 

Police have not confirmed why they are on scene or the nature of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WFMY News 2 for more information. 

 

(© 2017 WFMY)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories