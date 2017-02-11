High Point Police Respond to Incident on Main Street

(Photo: Hightower, Morgan)

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point Police responded to an incident on South Main Street Saturday afternoon.

At least a dozen police officers are outside the United Auto Inc., an auto sales and service station. A WFMY News 2 photographer on scene says the business and a building next door have caution tape around them.

Police have not confirmed why they are on scene or the nature of the investigation.

This is a developing story.

Police are on south Main Street in high point along with fire and emts. We'll have more tonight @WFMY pic.twitter.com/iVn8yQhQew — AJ Hunt (@SpikeyHairProd) February 11, 2017

