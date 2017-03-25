High Point Police Searching For Man Who Allegedly Murdered 74-Year-Old

Lashawn Kentarius Marshall, 21 (Photo: Custom)

HIGH POINT, NC - High Point Police have obtained warrants for the arrest of Lashawn Kentarius Marshall who is accused of murdering a 74-year-old.

According to police Marshall is considered armed and dangerous.

Josie Lindsey was murdered on March 21.

Anyone with information on Marshall’s whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000, or 911.

