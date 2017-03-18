High Point Police: Woman Killed During Violent Encounter

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point Police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old woman. Officers were called to an apartment on Taylor Avenue Saturday morning after the woman’s body was found.
Police say Charlene Sade Alvarez, 27, “suffered fatal injuries from a violent encounter.”
Police believe whoever killed Alvarez knew her. They do not believe this was a random crime.
Officers are still investigating and have not released a suspect description.
This is the 5th homicide in High Point so far this year.
