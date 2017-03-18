WFMY
Close

High Point Police: Woman Killed During Violent Encounter

WFMY 5:57 PM. EDT March 18, 2017

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point Police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old woman. Officers were called to an apartment on Taylor Avenue Saturday morning after the woman’s body was found.

Police say Charlene Sade Alvarez, 27, “suffered fatal injuries from a violent encounter.”

Police believe whoever killed Alvarez knew her. They do not believe this was a random crime.

Officers are still investigating and have not released a suspect description.

This is the 5th homicide in High Point so far this year. 

© 2017 WFMY-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories