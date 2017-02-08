High Point Shooting Ends With Getaway Car On Fire

Red light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background. (Photo: artolympic, artolympic)

High Point Police are looking for three men involved in a gas station shooting that ended with authorities finding their getaway car on fire.

Tuesday night around 10:15, three armed men entered a Citgo gas station at 716 Eastchester Drive in High Point and demanded money. One of them shot the clerk in the leg and they all left by car. Nothing was stolen and the clerk was released from the hospital.

Police say they later found a stolen burgundy Honda Accord — believed to be the getaway car — on fire at 1218 East Russell Avenue. Police believe the car was stolen one or two days before the robbery.

There are no suspects yet. An investigation is ongoing.

