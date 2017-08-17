Hit-And-Run Suspect Shoots Himself When Police Find Him

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A man suspected in a hit and run is in critical condition after shooting himself when police found him hiding in bushes near the crash site.

Greensboro Police say officers were called to the intersection of Bennett Street and East Washington Street around 7:30 p.m. after a witness reported a crash between two cars.

Police say two men in one of the cars ran from the crash towards Sebastian Village.

Police a K9 team and officer found one of the suspects on Perkins Street in the bushes.

The department says body camera video shows officers ordering the man to come out - but the man shot himself. Officers gave him CPR until an ambulance arrived and transported him to Moses Cone Hospital.

The two people inside the other vehicle had minor injuries.

No officers discharged their weapons, however, the department says they will be placed on administrative duties as officers from the Professional Standards Division and the Criminal Investigations Division review the incident.

