HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point Police say a woman was seriously injured Tuesday morning when she was hit by a car while riding her motorcycle.

It happened around 9:55 a.m. on Eastchester Drive and Haverly Drive.

Read: Hit-And-Run Suspect Wanted After Woman Injured In Crash

When officers arrived they found Shay Black in the roadway suffering from a head injury.

She was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where she's in serious but stable condition.

Now, her family is pleading for the person responsible to come forward.

Black's son, Dylan, spoke with WFMY News 2 Wednesday evening at the hospital where his mother is staying.

Dylan Black said, "It kills me to look at my mom in the condition that shes in right now. It really breaks my heart and today's her birthday and it kills me to see her laid up in that bed like she is right now. I just don't see how someone can be so heartless."

Police are looking for a 1997 to 2001 Toyota Camry that likely has damage to the driver's side quarter panel, left rear wheel or rear bumper area.

If you have any information, call High Point Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Get more stories like this, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter

Copyright 2017 WFMY