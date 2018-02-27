Homicide: Body Found Inside Burned VA Vehicle

Investigators want to know if you saw a car like this one on Irisburg Road in VA? If so, call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463) or the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7931.

HENRY COUNTY, VA – A body was found inside of a burned vehicle in Virginia. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said it’s now being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators said on Sunday, they received a 911 call about a possible vehicle crash and fire on Irisburg Road in Axton, VA. They later discovered the body of Juanita Dalton, 74 inside of the vehicle that was on fire in a wooded area near the road.

The body was discovered in the 2010 white Chevrolet Cobalt vehicle that was registered to Dalton.

Investigators are asking you to contact them if you could have been traveling on Irisburg Road Sunday between 5:00-5:30pm and saw someone walking or a vehicle along the side of the road or has information about Juanita Dalton traveling in the Chatham, Danville and Martinsville areas contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463) or the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7931.

