Pimp Drops Dead After Good Samaritan Confronts Him: Police

HOUSTON - HOUSTON, Texas -- A pimp fatally collapsed after an altercation with a good Samaritan early Saturday morning in northwest Houston, police say. The good Samaritan was allegedly trying to help a woman who was being assaulted by the alleged pimp.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded to what was initially thought to be a hit-and-run around 2:30 a.m. in the 14600 block of Hempstead near Gessner.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered a woman who was being sex trafficked from Wisconsin.

The woman told police she was being assaulted by the man at a nearby club when she attempted to flee. He allegedly continued to pursue and assault her.

Police say a good Samaritan driving by witnessed the assault and got out his vehicle to help and some sort of altercation happened between the two men. The woman told police the pimp threatened to shoot him.

Police say the good Samaritan fled the scene in fear of his life. As he took off, the woman tried to jump into the pickup truck, but the pimp pulled her hair and grabbed her, officers said.

Even more bizarre, the alleged pimp suddenly died after falling to the ground.

"According to the reporting witness, the male pimp hits the ground, rises to his feet, stumbles across the roadway and collapses on the shoulder," said Sergeant R. Klementich with the Houston Police Department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to the hospital with "obvious signs of physical assault."

Police are looking to speak with the good Samaritan who fled in a dark colored pickup truck. If you know anything about the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

