Human Remains Found In Archdale Wooded Area: Sheriff

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 4:32 PM. EDT April 10, 2017

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- Human remains were found in a wooded area in Archdale on Monday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies were dispatched to Canter Road off Cedar Square Road shortly before noon after NC DOT workers found the unidentifiable remains in the area. 

The sheriff's office says the remains will be sent to the Medical Examiner's Office as part of the ongoing investigation. 

 

