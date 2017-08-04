WFMY
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Murdered SC Husband, Wife Honored by Hundreds of Motorcycle Riders

Hundreds drove through Columbia to pay tribute to Sydni McMillan Collins, 46, and her husband Aaron "AC" Collins, 40.

wltx 9:19 PM. EDT August 04, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Hundreds of motorcycle riders drove through Columbia Friday to pay tribute and attend the funeral of a slain husband and wife.

Back on July 27, Sydni McMillan Collins, 46, and her husband Aaron "AC" Collins, 40, were shot and killed along Parklane Road. A suspect has been arrested in their deaths.

Previous Coverage: Arrest Made in Killing of Columbia Husband, Wife

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, people began riding through the streets in the middle of the afternoon as a sign of solidarity.  They then gathered at set location, and finally headed to the church where a memorial service was taking place for the couple

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Friends of the the two say they  were known for their love of motorcycle, and were well-liked. 

Previous Coverage: Friends of Parklane Victims Speak Out

Richland County deputies say they're still investigating their deaths, and are asking people to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC with any tips.

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories